SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.60 and last traded at $94.60. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Free Report) by 260.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.32% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SoFi Weekly Income ETF

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

