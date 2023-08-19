SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Shares Down 0.4%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.60 and last traded at $94.60. Approximately 862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Free Report) by 260.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.32% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SoFi Weekly Income ETF

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

