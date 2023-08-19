Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.42% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $32,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

