SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Lowered by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $155.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,715 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.