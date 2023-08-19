Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of SSD opened at $152.89 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,958 shares of company stock worth $1,793,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $37,280,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,740,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

