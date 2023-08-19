Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,994.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,958 shares of company stock worth $1,793,642. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

SSD opened at $152.89 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.