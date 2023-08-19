Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $115.65 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.