Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
