Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $197.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.