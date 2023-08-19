Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Decreases By 7.4%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of IVAC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.62. Intevac has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,939,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 339,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,009,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 595,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 72,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

