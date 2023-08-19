Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

