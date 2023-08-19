Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 810,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,128 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $90,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $87,387,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,321,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.