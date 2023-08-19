SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Financial Contrast

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for i3 Verticals and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 2 1 3.33 SentinelOne 0 16 8 1 2.40

Profitability

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.20%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $19.77, suggesting a potential upside of 36.39%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than SentinelOne.

This table compares i3 Verticals and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.46% 9.67% 3.52% SentinelOne -82.90% -21.67% -16.21%

Volatility & Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and SentinelOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $317.86 million 2.35 -$17.10 million ($0.38) -59.08 SentinelOne $422.18 million 10.03 -$378.68 million ($1.40) -10.35

i3 Verticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SentinelOne. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

