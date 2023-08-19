Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

ST opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

