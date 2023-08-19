Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 947.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $163.87 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,970.39 or 1.00058508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002517 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003876 USD and is down -90.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $245.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

