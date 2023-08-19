Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $899,009.14

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Seele-N has a market cap of $899,009.14 and $0.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,077.98 or 1.00063055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041187 USD and is up 962.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

