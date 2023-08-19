Secret Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $4,600.92 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00161516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00050123 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014424 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003893 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00239802 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,828.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

