Secret Price Reaches $0.0025 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Secret has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $2,228.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00246792 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,520.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

