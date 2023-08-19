SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.36. 844,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,006. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $488,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

