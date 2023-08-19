Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 112,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $12,825,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. 7,095,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,168,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

