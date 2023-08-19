Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Saratoga Investment stock remained flat at $26.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 83,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.