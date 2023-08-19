Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,442 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,444 shares in the company, valued at $21,575,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,442 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,357,082 shares of company stock worth $62,561,590. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.