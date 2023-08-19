Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.50%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

