Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.50%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
