Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,076,800.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $3,380,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $3,375,600.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

