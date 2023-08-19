SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $82.51 million and $1.09 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,714,035,214 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

