Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

SABR opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Sabre has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,309.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Sabre by 89.4% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after buying an additional 7,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sabre by 195.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 5,182,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 4,086,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabre by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 3,496,916 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

