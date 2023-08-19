RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms Sells 18,484 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $555,629.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth about $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RxSight by 4,739.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

