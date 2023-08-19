RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $60,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,313. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

