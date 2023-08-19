Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Shares of RCL opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,182 shares of company stock worth $57,773,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

