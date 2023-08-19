Roth Mkm Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $156.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.20.

NYSE TGT opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

