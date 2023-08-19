Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.21.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $118.72. 6,357,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

