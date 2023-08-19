Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.16-1.21 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,833,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

