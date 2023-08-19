Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Decreased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ROP traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $484.34. 256,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,708. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

