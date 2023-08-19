Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

