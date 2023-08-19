Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,680,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

