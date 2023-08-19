Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 12,563 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

