Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 10,909 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

