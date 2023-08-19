Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.08 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
