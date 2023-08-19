Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

AXP opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

