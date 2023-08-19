Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

