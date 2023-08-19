Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $129.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.19%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

