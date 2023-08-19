Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,929 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

