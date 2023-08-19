Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,716,869. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

