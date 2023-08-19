Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 308 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,023,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,013,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

