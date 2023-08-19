Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 28,987 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 989.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 265,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 252,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,616,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CP opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

