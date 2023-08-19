Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $400,436.12

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Request has a total market cap of $67.19 million and $400,436.12 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,943.02 or 1.00080273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002520 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06680688 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $474,684.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

