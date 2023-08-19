Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0673 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and approximately $368,685.68 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06680688 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $474,684.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

