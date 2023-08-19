Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.35 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Request has a total market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $523,083.61 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018738 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,960.37 or 1.00059874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06599638 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,673,244.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

