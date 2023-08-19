Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPAY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Repay stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.02. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,722 shares of company stock worth $13,481,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 325.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

