Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNST. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Renasant by 169.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Renasant by 803.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

