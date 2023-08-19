Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Down 2%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.18 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.27). Approximately 7,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 77,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.30).

Renalytix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

